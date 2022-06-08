Brokers Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

ALXO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.73.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

