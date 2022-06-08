Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CF opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$9.54 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

