Brokers Issue Forecasts for OptiNose, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OPTN opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 87.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 73.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

