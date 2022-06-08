Brokers Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $26.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

MRNA opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.42. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 117.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,309,000 after purchasing an additional 337,553 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,547,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,682,148.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,305 shares of company stock worth $50,482,597 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

