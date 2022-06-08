Brokers Offer Predictions for Ouster, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ouster in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

OUST opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Ouster news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.