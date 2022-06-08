Brokers Offer Predictions for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

