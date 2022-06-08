Brokers Offer Predictions for The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

