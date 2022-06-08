Brokers Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($4.86) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

