Brokers Set Expectations for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

