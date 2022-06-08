Brokers Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $9.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.92. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 59.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 654,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.