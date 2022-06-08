Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

