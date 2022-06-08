BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.85.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$88.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.12. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.