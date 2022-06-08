BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.
Shares of BRP stock opened at C$88.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.12. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
