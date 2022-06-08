BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$122.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from C$134.00 to C$122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOO. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.85.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO stock opened at C$88.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.