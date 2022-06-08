BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$122.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from C$134.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.85.

BRP stock opened at C$88.90 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

