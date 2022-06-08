BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

BSRTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

