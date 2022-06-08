Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

HOM.U has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,470,032.16.

HOM.U stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.44 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

