BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

