Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,182. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

