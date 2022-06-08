Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $969,957.52 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $969,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

