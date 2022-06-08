Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
