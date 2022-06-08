Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

