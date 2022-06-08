Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,224.80.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,935 ($36.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 3,050 ($38.22) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

