BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Gregory Coleman Purchases 75,000 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) Director Gregory Coleman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 3,363,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,520. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BuzzFeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

