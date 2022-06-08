Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cabot by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cabot by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.