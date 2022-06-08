CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 13,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,298. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CAE by 2,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

