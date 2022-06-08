CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$43.50

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.06.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.92. 527,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,238. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.27 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.11.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

