CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$42.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.06.

CAE traded down C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.92. 527,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,238. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.16.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

