Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 122.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 67.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

