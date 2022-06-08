Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of CPE opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,335 shares of company stock valued at $42,566,063. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.