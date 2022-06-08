Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

