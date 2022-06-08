Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 224,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

