Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

CM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 468,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,022. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,157,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

