Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.79.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$69.94. 500,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,154. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.59.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.