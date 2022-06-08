Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$154.30.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

CNR stock opened at C$146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$128.50 and a 12 month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,364,245 shares in the company, valued at C$1,635,050,068.59. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold a total of 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

