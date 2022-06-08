Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.