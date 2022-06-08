Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

