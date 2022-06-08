Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

