Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $3.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

