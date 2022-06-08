Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
