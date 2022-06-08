Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.77) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

PLRX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

