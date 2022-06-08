Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Zoetis Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

