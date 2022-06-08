Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Neutral

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 663,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,199. The company has a market cap of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

