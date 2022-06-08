Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $168.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 253.39% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.
NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. Novavax has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $18,549,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.