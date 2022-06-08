Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 361,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.