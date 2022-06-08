Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.
NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 361,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
