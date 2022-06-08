Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

