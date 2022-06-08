Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Affimed stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Affimed by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Affimed by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

