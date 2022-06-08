Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. Affimed has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Affimed by 126.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

