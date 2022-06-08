Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,332 shares of company stock worth $597,154 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,759,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

