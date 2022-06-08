Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Humanigen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,719,188 shares of company stock worth $4,556,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

