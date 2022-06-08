Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

LUCD opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

