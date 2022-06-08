Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Novan, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Novan in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Novan stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

